Super Eagles defender William Troost Ekong led the team out in the 1-0 win over Poland in Friday’s friendly international at the Stadion Miejski in Wraclow and has expressed his happiness to wear the captain’s band and pride in the team’s performance.

Ekong, stand-in captain in the absence of captain Mikel Obi who was not in the team and vice-captain Ogenyi Onazi who started from the bench, put in a 90-minutes performance worthy of a captain as he succeeded in keeping Poland captain Lewandowski quiet before the Bayern Munich striker was substituted in the second half.

The Bursaspor of Turkey defender took to Twitter, post-match, to write:

“Very honoured to captain Nigeria for the first time,” Ekong tweeted through his official handle.

“And I’m very proud of the boys who fought well to beat Poland 1-0. Thanks for your support!

Ekong has made 18 international appearances for the Super Eagles since he made his debut in 2015.