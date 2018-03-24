Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he will set out to “conquer the US” like he did in Europe, after his transfer to LA Galaxy.

The 36-year-old left Manchester United on Thursday after his contract at Old Trafford was cancelled and Ibrahimovic quickly completed a long-anticipated move Major League Soccer.

Ibrahimovic has won four domestic league titles during a glittering career to date which has seen him play for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain among others after starting out at homeland club Malmo.

“I am super excited. I know what I come with. I know what I am able to do,” he told former MLS player Calen Carr.

“This is just a new adventure for me – a new challenge. I am looking forward to conquer the US just like I conquered Europe. I’m pumped!”

The Swede, who was limited to seven appearances for Jose Mourinho’s United this season since his comeback from a serious knee injury, insists the five-time MLS Cup winners were always going to be his next destination.

“After 20 years in Europe playing for the best clubs in the world with the best players in the world, I have been winning so much,” Ibrahimovic added.

“It is time to move to a different continent and try the MLS. For me, there was no question about it – Galaxy was the team and I chose them. They didn’t need to choose me.”

Ibrahimovic follows fellow former Manchester United and PSG player David Beckham in moving to Galaxy, and admits the ex-England captain only had praise for his stay in America.

“I met David when I played at PSG and he talked a lot about Galaxy and the experience he had in America. He was all positive and said ‘you should go over and try it out’,” Ibrahimovic said.

“He said everything is fantastic, in progress but to be part of it is amazing and something he was proud of. These words make it easier when you have to choose your next step.

“This was supposed to happen before but it didn’t, but it is happening now so it is the destiny.”

The MLS season began earlier this month and Ibrahimovic could make his debut for his new club against city rivals LAFC on March 31.

“I think it will be the biggest match during the season, because it is a new team against a big team from the same city.

“The competition, the rivalry will be there because when two teams come from the same city, one wants to be better than the other one obviously.

“But I am not worried about this because these games I was born for.”

When asked what he wanted his legacy to be from his stay in the MLS, Ibrahimovic gave a typically flamboyant response: “I came, I conquered and I left.”