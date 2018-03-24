Gernot Rohr has warned Nigeria are not favourites to win the World Cup even after they beat world top-10 teams Poland and Argentina in friendlies to raise more expectations at home.

The Super Eagles were impressive in qualifying for Russia 2018 from a tough group that also had African champions Cameroon and Algeria.

And have since beaten Argentina, ranked fourth in the world by FIFA, as well as Poland, who are currently rated the sixth best team in the world.

However, Rohr has maintained the Eagles, who are ranked 52nd in the world by FIFA and whose best performance at the World Cup was reaching the round of 16 in 1994, 1998 and 2014, are not top contenders to win the championship in Russia.

“This team is a young team but also a team of leaders. If we stay humble and continue to work hard to improve our play we have huge potentials, but beating two FIFA top 10 teams in friendlies doesn’t mean we are now World Cup favourites,” warned the Franco-German coach.

Rohr also admitted his team were lucky to beat hosts Poland Friday night in a World Cup warm-up game.

A Victor Moses penalty goal after 61 minutes was the difference between the two World Cup finalists in Wroclaw.

“We were lucky to have won this game against a very solid Polish side,” he said

“They created some big opportunities to score and were dangerous from set pieces that we found difficult to cope with, but I praise my team for their victory.”

Nigeria face fellow World Cup qualifiers Serbia in a second test game on Tuesday in London.

The two-time African champions are drawn against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the first round of the World Cup in June.