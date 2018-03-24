Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has claimed that Francis Uzoho will be the country’s first-choice goalkeeper at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Uzoho was handed his first start for the Super Eagles, in their 1-0 win over Poland in an international friendly on Friday night.

The 19-year-old who plays his club football for Deportivo La Coruna in Spain, was picked ahead of Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who is recovering from injury.

Although Uzoho made a couple of fine saves, his poor positioning and naivety was also exposed by the Poles.

Moments after the match at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw, Ikpeba took to his Twitter page to share his observations.

“From the game against Poland, it looks like Uzoho, will be our first choice at the World Cup,” he wrote.

Nigeria takes on Serbia in their next friendly on March 27.