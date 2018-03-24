Nigeria Super Eagles yesterday defeated Poland 1-0 at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw, to put the team on course for a good showing at the summer World Cup in Russia.

After a goalless first, Chelsea of England wing back, Victor Moses shot the Eagles into the lead in the 61st minute from the penalty spot after he was adjudged to have been fouled in the 18-yard box to silence the home crowd.

The Super Eagles will jet to London tomorrow to begin preparation for their next game against Serbia on Tuesday.

In other high profile friendly matches, five-time world champions, Brazil scored three goals in 13 minutes to ease past World Cup hosts Russia in a friendly in Moscow.

After a goalless first half, Miranda opened the scoring at the Luzhniki Stadium, which will host seven matches at this summer’s tournament including the final.

Philippe Coutinho scored a penalty for Brazil’s second before Paulinho headed in a third from close range.

Brazil are now unbeaten in eight games and they showed no sign of missing Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, who faces a race against time to be fit for this summer’s tournament after undergoing surgery on an injured right foot.

Brazil’s next friendly is against Germany on Tuesday in Berlin, while Russia face France in St Petersburg.