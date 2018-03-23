DStv and GOtv subscribers will have front row seats to watch the Nigerian friendly matches in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, which kicks off June on 14. The Nigerian friendly matches are exclusive to SuperSport, the world of champions.

Starting this evening, the Nigeria versus Poland friendly match, which will be played at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw in Poland, will kick off at 8.45 p.m. DStv subscribers will watch the match on SuperSport 9, while the match will be available to GOtv subscribers on SuperSport Select 1.

Also available to DStv subscribers today are friendly matches between Russia and Brazil (4.45pm), Holland vs England (8.30pm), Germany vs Spain (8.30pm) and Egypt vs Portugal (8.30pm). Then on Tuesday, March 27, DStv subscribers will have the opportunity of watching the Super Eagles take on Serbia in continuation of the preparations for Russia 2018.

Speaking on the bouquet of matches, Mr. John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “As the official broadcast partners of the Nigerian Football Federation, we are ensuring that our subscribers do not miss out on the international friendlies, which presage the World Cup tournament in Russia”, he said.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the preliminary stage of the World Cup, where they would confront the might of Argentina and Lionel Messi, Croatia and Iceland, as they seek to book a ticket into the round of 16.