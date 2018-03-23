Brazil began life without Neymar with a 3-0 victory over Russia in their international friendly on Friday.

The PSG star is back in Brazil as he recovers from surgery on a broken bone in his right foot, but his Selecao teammates picked up the slack and scored a comfortable win in Moscow.

After a goalless first half, Tite’s men didn’t take long to find their breakthrough in the second 45 minutes.

From a corner, Miranda bundled home from point-blank range after Thiago Silva’s initial header forced a desperate save from Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev that bounced straight into the Inter Milan man’s path.

Paulinho, in the middle of Brazil’s second-half onslaught despite some shoddy finishing, was pulled down in the box on 61 minutes after he’d been played in on goal deep in the box. Philippe Coutinho wrong-footed Akinfeev from the spot to give the five-time world champs a commanding advantage.

And Paulinho got his reward four minutes later when he headed into a gaping net after Willian played in a perfect chip for the Barcelona midfielder after some fine work on the right side.