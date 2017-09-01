Jurgen Klopp says he has been watching Liverpool’s new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for nearly three years.

Oxlade-Chamberlain completed a move to Liverpool worth up to £40 million on transfer deadline day after turning down a switch to Chelsea.

Klopp reveals he has held a long-held admiration for Oxlade-Chamberlain, having been impressed by the versatile midfielder when he played against his Borussia Dortmund side in September 2014.

“I am really, really happy we have got Alex signed,” the Reds boss told the club’s official website.

“Since the last game I have been waiting and hoping we could make this transfer — and when I got the news he was ours it was fantastic.

“I remember the first time I saw him play live — it was at Dortmund in 2014 and he came on as a sub that day and made a big impact.

“He stood out immediately because of his pace and skills and his attitude in such a big game for a young player; I remember him chasing back to make a brilliant challenge on [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan in the box to save a certain goal.

“We won that game but lost the return match at Arsenal when he started and played well, I think he hit the post. Since then I have followed him and when I heard it may be possible to sign him I didn’t need to think twice.”

- Advertisement -

ESPN reports that Oxlade-Chamberlain had been keen a move to Liverpool for the opportunity to work under Klopp for some time.

After completing the transfer on Thursday, the 24-year-old explained on his Twitter account why the left the Emirates Stadium in order to advance his career.

Klopp added: “I hear a lot of talk about positions but let’s talk about the player; he is someone with really good abilities who always gives everything for his team.

“A player that is positive and willing to take risks to try and make positive things happen.

“He may still be young but he has a lot of experience in the Premier League, Champions League and for his country. Already he is a very, very good player and I think he has the mentality and desire to get even better — and that excites me.

“This is someone making a tough decision to leave one great club and come to another great club and I think he had many options, so to get him means I am delighted.

“He didn’t make an easy decision but I think he made a great one to go on this journey with this squad of talented boys and our great supporters. I welcome him to the Liverpool family.”