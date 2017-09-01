Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho is going through a time of “anguish, disappointment and sadness,” according to Brazil teammate Neymar.

Diario Sport and Marca report that Neymar’s former club Barcelona remain desperate to sign Coutinho before the transfer window closes in Spain on Friday evening but ESPN reports that they remain unwilling to consider a sale.

Coutinho, who came on as a substitute and scored in Brazil’s 2-0 home triumph over Ecuador on Thursday, handed in a transfer request earlier this summer and has made clear his desire to join Barca.

- Advertisement -

Asked about Coutinho’s state of mind, former Barcelona star Neymar said after Thursday’s game: “Unfortunately, instead of being a happy time for him [Coutinho], for his family, it’s a moment of anguish, disappointment and sadness. I like to see him happy because he is a teammate and a friend that I’ve had for a long time.

“He was rewarded with a goal today, for his and our joy.”

Brazil coach Tite admitted the 25-year-old attacking midfielder had struggled this week due to transfer speculation regarding his future.

“Of course it affects him,” he said after the Ecuador game.

Coutinho is under contract at Liverpool until 2022.