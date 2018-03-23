Lokomotiv Plovdiv defender Stephen Eze has described Super Eagles’ fitness trainer Jean Luc Royer as one of the best trainers he has worked with in his football career.

In a chat on Thursday, the former Kano Pillars defender described Royer as a thoroughbred physical trainer who knows his onions on the job, stressing that he is at peace with the trainer’s techniques.

Royer took on Super Eagles defenders in turns on Thursday in an attempt to get them fit for Friday’s international friendly against Poland in Wroclaw, but it was Eze who came out to laud the trainer’s techniques.

“Jean is doing a great job and I’m really impressed with his techniques so far,” the CHAN 2018 silver medallist said.

“His technique has really put me in top shape and a new lesson has been learnt. I believe his style is one of the best I have seen so far, if I’m not mistaken.”

Eze will hope to make his debut for the main Super Eagles team tonight from 8.45pm or on Tuesday against Serbia in London.