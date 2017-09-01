Cesar Azpilicueta says he hopes Diego Costa’s stand-off with Chelsea will be resolved.

Costa said earlier in the summer that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte told him by text message that he has no future at Stamford Bridge and the Spain striker has made clear his desire to return to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico could still complete a deal for Costa on Friday — although their transfer ban means he would not be eligible to play until January — but Azpilicueta hopes his international teammate remains in London.

“I can’t say a great deal [about Costa] other than that he is my teammate at club and international level and at the moment he is not with us in either of the two squads,” he told Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I hope the situation can be resolved.

“It’s an issue between the club and the player and, no, I’ve not acted as intermediary. It’s something they need to sort out between themselves and let’s see what happens after the market has closed.

“Certainly [Spain coach Julen] Lopetegui would have been glad to have had him here, but he’s not been training for ages.”

Chelsea lost their opening fixture of the Premier League season 3-2 at home to Burnley and, while they bounced back by winning away at Tottenham Hotspur and beating Everton last weekend, there have been claims of unrest with Conte reported to be unhappy with the lack of transfer activity this summer.

The English champions added Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta to the squad on deadline day but missed out on Fernando Llorente and Ross Barkley.

Azpilicueta said: “At all the top clubs, losing is always hard to digest, but I can’t see any crisis, neither in terms of how we are playing, nor in terms of relationships.

“Conte is working his hardest with the idea of doing well, hoping to the end to benefit from the transfer market.”

The full-back said he has been extremely impressed with former Italy boss Conte.

“He came over to London before the European Championship after he had been confirmed as our new boss, but I was impressed by our meeting in Paris after he had knocked us out of Euro 2016,” Azpilicueta said.

“He stopped to talk to me and Pedro and I was immediately overwhelmed by his intensity and ability to concentrate on different things — he had just knocked Spain out with Italy, but he was also thinking of Chelsea.

“His dedication to work is absolute — it’s overwhelming. He’s like a hammer, a very passionate person who always tries to get the maximum out of every situation.”