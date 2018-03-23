Nigeria defender Shehu Abdullahi says the Super Eagles are set to face Poland in Friday’s international friendly.

Ahead of the game in Wraclow, Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle: “Time for our Eagles to fly!”

The Bursaspor of Turkey player is expected to be in action for Nigeria in what is the first of several pre-World Cup friendly games for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles will head to London for their next friendly game against Serbia which comes up on Tuesday.

The Gernot Rohr tutored side are in Group D at the World Cup alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.