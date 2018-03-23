Bursaspor of Turkey defender William Troost-Ekong will captain the Super Eagles against Poland in tonight’s World Cup warm-up.

This is because stand-in captain Ogenyi Onazi will not start as his place has been taken up by Torino star Joel Obi.

Troost-Ekong was first capped by Nigeria in a 2017 AFCON qualifier against Chad in Kaduna in June 2015.

The tigerish-tackling central defender also featured at the 2015 Rio Olympics in Brazil, where Nigeria finished third.

Joel Obi is the only surprise starter for tonight’s game as it has already been known that Russia-based leftback Brian Idowu will start ahead of Elderson Echiejile in this game.

Leon Balogun led out the team in the absence of Mikel Obi and Onazi in a final World Cup qualifier in Algeria in November.