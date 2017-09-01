Thomas Lemar did not let the frenzy around a potential £90 million deadline day move to Arsenal bother him as he produced a stunning display for France.

Lemar bagged a brace as Les Bleus crushed the Netherlands 4-0 at Stade de France in Thursday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who Monaco bought for less than €4m from Caen in 2015, had reportedly been the subject of a club-record bid from Arsenal earlier in the day.

However, the Premier League side’s ambitions were thwarted as Lemar helped his country pull three points clear atop Group A.

“I’m a Monaco player, I’m very happy there. Now, I’m going to have a good season with my club, try to improve and move forward in my career. I am going back to Monaco,” Lemar told Canal+ Sport.

“I prepared for this game as I usually would. I don’t get carried away, even if there is the transfer window. I was focussed on my match, that’s all that counted for me.”

Monaco have already cashed in on last season’s title-winning squad — notably selling Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva to Manchester City, Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea and allowing Kylian Mbappe to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan ahead of the deal being made permanent next summer for a reported fee of €180m.