Reading have appointed Paul Clement as their new manager.

The former Derby County and Swansea City boss, 46, succeeds Jaap Stam after he parted company with the Royals on Wednesday in his second season.

He takes charge with Reading 20th in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining this season.

Clement, sacked in December by Swansea, will face QPR at home in his first match in charge on Friday, 30 March.

He is Reading’s fifth permanent managerial appointment since Brian McDermott’s first spell in charge ended in March 2013.

“I’m delighted to have secured the services of a hugely experienced forward-thinking manager like Paul, who I’ve personally worked alongside during our time spent at Chelsea,” Reading chief executive Ron Gourlay said.

“He has a rich understanding of English football having managed in both the Championship and the Premier League in recent years.”

As well as time in charge of Derby and Swansea, Clement’s coaching experience includes working as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Clement won 14 of his 33 matches at Derby during his eight months in charge, but was relieved of his duties in February 2016 with the club just five points behind then Championship leaders Hull.

In January 2017, he was appointed boss at Swansea with the club in the Premier League relegation zone. He eventually guided them to 15th after an impressive run of form and was named Premier League manager of the month in January.

But, just three Premier League wins this season before Christmas cost him his job at the Liberty Stadium with the club bottom of the table.

Clement is the son of former QPR and England defender Dave and brother of former West Bromwich Albion full-back Neil, who also had a loan spell with Reading between November 1998 and February 1999.