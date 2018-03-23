Suspended Heartland coach Ramson Madu says he has no hard feelings for the club after he was asked to step aside following their poor start to the campaign.

The management of the club directed the technical crew led by Ramson Madu to step aside late Thursday night citing the team’s poor run of form as reason for the action.

In Madu’s place, Ezekiel Onyegbulem will act as the new chief coach on a temporary basis.

Onyegbulem is to be assisted by the club’s youth coach Isaac Mbaegbu.

“I don’t have any misgiving or grudges against the management of the club.They took the decision they believe is right for the team and I don’t have anything against them,” Madu said.

Madu however refused to state whether he will be interested in returning to the club in any capacity.

“I don’t have any comment on that. Let’s wait and see what happens in future,” he added.

His last game in charge of the Naze Millionaires was Wednesday’s 2-1 loss against Akwa United.

The Owerri club who sit in 18th position in the table will host Nasarawa United in a match day 14 fixture at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Sunday.