Former Nigeria goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has maintained the Super Eagles will not be under any form of pressure going into tonight’s friendly against Poland.

“No, the Super Eagles will not be under pressure against Poland”, the ex Besiktas of Turkey shot stopper said.

“Instead, it’s the hosts Poland who will be under pressure.

“They will be playing in front of their home fans and in trying to impress them, they will put themselves under pressure.

“For the Super Eagles, no, there won’t be anything pressure.”

There have been suggestions the 28 players called by Gernot Rohr for the game have a semblance of Nigeria’s final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia.

But Shorunmu said he thinks differently.

“It all depends on what the coach wants”, the former Enyimba, FC Ifeanyiubah and Sunshine Stars goalkeeper trainer said.

“But between now and the World Cup kick-off, anything can happen as regards Super Eagles World Cup list”.