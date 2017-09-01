England midfielder Danny Drinkwater says his target is to help Chelsea win more trophies after completing a five-year-deal with the Premier League champions.

The deal which was completed in the early hours of Friday morning, is reported to be in the region of £35m.

The 27-year-old midfielder becomes Chelsea’s sixth signing of the summer following the arrival of Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Davide Zappacosta who was a late acquisition.

He rejoins former Leicester teammate, N’Golo Kante, who signed for Chelsea last season.

“I’m delighted to be a Chelsea player and can’t wait to get started,” Drinkwater told chelsea.com.

“It has been a long journey to get here but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies.”

Drinkwater was part of the Leicester side that won the EPL title in the 2015/2016 season.