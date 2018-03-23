Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has hinted that Paulo Dybala may miss out on the 2018 World Cup squad in Russia after the Juventus forwad failed to improve on his national team performances.

Dybala, who was left out of the Argentine pre-World Cup friendlies against Italy and Spain, has failed to replicate his form at club level for the Albiceleste.

The 24-year-old has fired blanks in all 12 games for Argentina since he made his debut in 2015.

Sampaoli revealed during his pre-match conference ahead of Friday’s clash against Italy at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester that the Juventus forward has not replicated his club form for the Albiceleste.

“We thought Paulo was a top player, but so far he has not shown it,” Sampaoli said.

“It will be hard for Dybala to get used to our style.

“We couldn’t improve his performances and we have to evaluate if the current players are better than Paulo or if we’ve to keep working with Paulo to improve his performance.”

Sampaoli added that he is frustrated by Mauro Icardi’s inability to replicate his Inter form with Argentina.

“Icardi’s situation is similar to Dybala’s. The comparison between Icardi’s performances at Inter and with Argentina is not the best,” he added.

Argentina are in the same group as Nigeria at the World Cup, along with Croatia and Iceland.