NFF president Amaju Pinnick has said he expects Chelsea defender Ola Aina to finally get his clearance to play for the Super Eagles before the second World Cup qualifier against Cameroon on Monday.

Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had hoped Ola Aina will be cleared to play for the country after he has represented England at various age-group levels.

- Advertisement -

“They are still working on his clearance and he could now play in the next game,” disclosed Pinnick.

“He is a fantastic player and part of the team, young, athletic and very patriotic as well.”

Ola Aina, who could play at right and left back positions, is on loan to English Championship side Hull City this season.