Manchester United’s early-season form has been recognised with four nominations for August’s Premier League awards.

Jose Mourinho is among five manager-of-the-month candidates after leading his side to three wins from three at the start of the campaign.

United have scored 10 goals and conceded none to date, and that record is reflected in the player-of-the-month nominations, with Phil Jones, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku all in the frame.

Lukaku has hit the ground running following his £75m transfer from Everton, scoring three times, while Jones has started every game at centre-half and Mkhitaryan has already contributed five assists.

Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamad Salah are also nominated after ending August with a combined five goals and one assist, with Chelsea’s record signing Alvaro Morata completing the seven-man list alongside Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Newly-promoted Town are yet to concede a goal, and David Wagner is up for the manager’s award along with Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Tony Pulis.