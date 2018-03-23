Poland international Wojciech Szczesny believes that their upcoming international friendly against Nigeria is good for them.

The White and Red are set to host the Super Eagles at the Municipal Stadium Wroclaw on Friday night.

Both teams will be using this encounter as preparation for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup finals which will be hosted by Russia between June and July.

Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny stated that they lack the experience of playing against teams from Asia and Africa.

“We [Poland] definitely lack experience when it comes to playing with teams from Asia and Africa,” Szczesny told Polsat Sport.

“At this stage of preparation, everything is thought out and help us implement tactical assumptions and practice setting against teams, which way of playing are similar to those we will face in a group.”

This will be the first ever meeting between Nigeria and Poland.