The 2018 FIFA world cup holding in Russia will be played with made-in-Pakistan footballs, Mr. Azim Khan, Head of Chancery of Pakistan High Commission, has said.

Khan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that “this will be the record fourth time that Pakistan will be producing the ball for FIFA tournament’’.

“I am happy that the balls for this year’s world cup tournament are going to be produced by my country,’’ he said.

Khan said that seventy per cent of hand-made footballs used across the world were produced in Pakistan.

He attributed the achievement to the high quality of leather materials used for the production of the footballs.

The high quality of leather, he said, has continued to draw global attention and patronage.

The envoy also expressed optimism that the balls would produce desired result when the tournament kicks off in June.

Wishing Super Eagles a successful outing in the tournament, Khan urged Nigerians to support the team and boost morale of the players throughout the competition.

Sialkot, a city in eastern Pakistan, has been made famous as home for producing the finest quality sport goods.

The city was also once the unassailable soccer ball production capital of the world — exporting about 30 million balls a year, an estimated 40 per cent of global production.

Footballs manufactured in the country have also been a part of the footballing extravaganza.

The producing company, Forward Sports, which also makes footballs for the German Bundesliga, France Ligue 1 and the Champions League, was also the official football provider of 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Aljazeera reported recently.

The football that will be used in the upcoming tournament is technically termed as thermo bonded, which was first introduced in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Before that, Pakistan had supplied hand stitched football for almost all the World Cups from the 1990s to 2010.