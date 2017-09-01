China-based Odion Ighalo will lead the Super Eagles attack and also be expected to match the physicality of the Cameroon defenders in today’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

The former Watford star, whose game is all about power and speed, will be the arrow head for Nigeria in Gernot Rohr’s favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

He has been preferred to Kelechi Iheanacho, who has led the Eagles attack this year and toppled Ighalo as the most expensive Nigeria star when he moved to Leicester City from Manchester City last month.

Ighalo has rediscovered his scoring boots in China after a rather slow start following his 20 million pounds switch from the Premier League.

He has now scored 11 goals in the Chinese Super League.

- Advertisement -

The 28-year-old Ighalo flourished in a Watford 4-4-2 and will now adjust slightly for the 4-2-3-1 formation that will still offer him service from the flanks in the form of Victor Moses and Moses Simon.

The former Flying Eagles captain has scored three goals in a dozen appearances for the country’s full international side.

This will be his second chance to prove he is the man for the big game after he could not do so under coach Sunday Oliseh.

Super Eagles start list vs Cameroon (4-2-3-1) Ikechukwu Ezenwa – Elderson Echiejile, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong – Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi – Victor Moses, Mikel Obi, Moses Simon – Odion Ighalo