The Super Eagles are still giving special attention to injury-hit defender Tyronne Ebuehi ahead of today’s World Cup warm-up against Poland, officials have said.

“He is very much part of the team and even trained with the main squad in yesterday’s training,” Eagles co-ordinator Patrick Pascal.

“But he is the only player who is really being managed, he is often rested so as not to aggravate his injury.”

Ebuehi was a major injury doubt for the Eagles matches after he suffered a groin injury in action for Dutch club ADO Den Haag this month.