Heartland have asked Ramson Madu and his assistants to “step aside” soon after a post-match rant by the coach that his enemies have used the players to throw a game and he also scooped a top award.

Heartland announced through a statement late Thursday that Madu to “temporarily step aside” on the back of a poor run of results.

‘The Naze Millionaires’ have now appointed Eziekel Onyegbulem to be assisted by Isaac Mbaegbu.

They will take charge of Sunday’s home game against Nasarawa United.

Heartland are second bottom of the 20-tesm NPFL table with 13 points from 11 matches.

Madu won the Owerri club promotion back to the top flight in six months after they were relegated.

A former player of the club, Madu made the headlines this month when he accused “my enemies” of using the players to get him fired.

“My players did not play this match for me or the club,” he blasted after they lost 3-0 at MFM FC in Lagos.

“They played this match like ‘accord’ (fixed) match.

“People have penetrated my team to destroy me. My enemies have penetrated into my players to destroy me and they have succeeded.”

Interestingly, Madu was named NPFL Coach for February by the League Bloggers.