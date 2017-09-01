Eden Hazard was delighted to have returned to competitive football with a goal as Belgium thrashed Gibraltar 9-0 in Thursday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Hazard had not played a competitive game since breaking an ankle while on international duty in June but was given the captain’s armband and played all but the last 13 minutes of his nation’s huge win in Liege before being replaced by his younger brother, Thorgan.

Coach Roberto Martinez now faces a dilemma whether or not to include the Chelsea star in his lineup for Sunday’s game in Greece, where victory would see Belgium clinch a place in next summer’s finals in Russia.

“I’m happy to have returned to the pitch for a competitive game,” Hazard told RTBF. “I was a little worried during the first five minutes, but I felt good after that. I’m happy.

“I think I’m ready to play Greece, but they’re certainly going to kick me, so it’s not ideal. The coach will decide. I just want to play football.”

Belgium matched their biggest ever winning margin, having previously beaten Zambia 9-0 in 1994 and San Marino 10-1 in 2001.

“The whole squad was focused on this game, right to the end,” Hazard added. “We wanted to beat the record score — we said that at half-time — but we couldn’t do it unfortunately.

“We know it’ll be difficult against Greece, but we’re going there to win. The supporters made a lot of noise, we played in a legendary stadium. It’s for the fans that we play and now everyone is happy.”

Hazard’s comeback was a significant sub-plot on an evening where the surprise star of the show was right-back Thomas Meunier.

The Paris Saint-Germain man played as a forward earlier in his career, and he showed he has not lost his touch in front of goal as he grabbed a hat trick and a trio of assists.

Meunier joked he could join the PSG frontline — which now includes Kylian Mbappe as well as Edinson Cavani and Neymar — but did express a more serious hope that the performance might advance his claims to start ahead of Dani Alves at right-back.

“He knows I can play as a No. 9, and he can put me there if he likes,” Meunier joked.

“I think [PSG coach Unai Emery] will have seen my performance, but I’m not going to start telling myself I have to play well to earn a place with PSG, otherwise it’s not going to go well.”