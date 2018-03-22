Paris Saint-Germain and bitter French rivals Marseille were both fined and had their supporters sanctioned by UEFA on Thursday after outbreaks of trouble in European competition.

PSG, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, were ordered to close the north stand at their Parc des Princes stadium when they next play a home European tie.

UEFA said this is punishment for fans throwing fireworks onto the pitch during the second leg of their last-16 tie with Real.

They were also sanctioned for fans using a laser pointer and were fined a total of 43,000 euros ($53,000).

Marseille were slapped with a ban on their fans travelling to their next two away matches in Europe after supporters were involved in violence in the Europa League game at Athletic Bilbao.

Two police officers were injured in clashes before the match.

The French club cannot sell tickets for the away tie of their quarter-final in Germany against RB Leipzig.

Marseille were also fined 30,000 euros.