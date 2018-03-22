FC Barcelona captain, Andres Iniesta, remains unsure whether he will leave the Spanish La Liga leaders this season to move to China.

The 33-year-old playmaker last week told local media he had an offer from a Chinese club.

He added that a decision had to be taken on his future before the end of April.

“There are a lot of thoughts going on in my head, with some stronger than others,” he told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, with his comments reported by local media on Thursday.

“There are still a few weeks to decide whether I continue or not, and it’s one of the most important decisions in my career.”

Iniesta signed a “lifetime contract” at the Catalan side in October, but his playing time has grown limited due to a combination of injuries and the arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

“I’m at an age where things change and other doors open and they’re exciting in many ways. It’s not a question of love, rather what I feel I have to do.

“I honestly feel that, injury permitting, I’d be in the starting 11 for Barca over the next two seasons,” Iniesta said.

“If I go it will be because I can’t give my all as a player and person at my club. It’s going to be a difficult decision, whatever I choose.”