Champions Plateau United missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders Lobi Stars after going down to a 1-0 defeat against Go Round FC in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day 10 fixture at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku on Thursday.

Adeseun Adelani scored the winning goal from the spot in the 26th minute after Chidi Nwanchukwu was fouled inside the box by goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye.

Ajiboye was replaced by veteran goalkeeper John Gaadi a minute before the hour mark due to injury.

Kennedy Boboye’s men now face a major goalkeeping crisis with Ajiboye’s rival for the number one position Okiemute Odah already out with a harmstring problem.

The Jos club, who still have two outstanding games, are in the fofth position in the table with 18 points, five adrift of leaders Lobi Stars.

Go Round on the other hand boosted their survival hopes with the win and moved from 19th to the 16th position.