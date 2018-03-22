Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has confirmed Sergio Aguero will not be fit enough to face Italy at the Etihad on Friday.

Aguero injured his knee in training with Manchester City earlier this month and subsequently missed the 2-0 win away at Stoke.

However, after undergoing intensive treatment in Abu Dhabi on the club’s recent warm-weather training camp, Aguero had made progress in his rehabilitation and could be fit to face Spain in Madrid on Tuesday.

“We have been talking to team doctors at Manchester City and evaluating the situation to see if there is any possibility he can play any part in the two games,” Sampaoli said.

“It looks like he will be sitting out the first one and we will see for the second one.”

Sampaoli also praised the form of Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi, who has flourished under the guidance of Pep Guardiola this season.

“We are very happy that Nicolas is playing here at City under Guardiola,” he said. “He’s improved tremendously during this period. We are proud of him.”