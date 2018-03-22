Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been named as the captain of the Netherlands.
Dutch boss Ronald Koeman confirmed Van Dijk as his new skipper ahead of Friday night’s friendly against England in Amsterdam.
“To be named international captain of Holland is very special and does a lot for me,” Van Dijk said. “It’s going to be very special. Against England is a little bit more special.”
The pair previously worked together at Southampton.
