Leicester still see Riyad Mahrez as a key player and expect him to return to the club following the international break after a Deadline Day move did not materialise, Sky Sports reports.

Mahrez chose not to get on a plane bound for Zambia with the rest of the Algeria national team in the early hours of Deadline Day hoping he might be able to force a move away from the club.

Barcelona remain Mahrez’s dream destination, and although the Spanish transfer window does not close until midnight on Friday, the La Liga giants are not expected to make a late attempt to sign him.

Mahrez handed in a transfer request in May, but promised to stay and fight for Leicester if no move materialised.

Sky Sports reports no bids have been made for Mahrez since Roma’s £32m offer was rejected more than three weeks ago.

Leicester did lose Danny Drinkwater at the end of a nerve-jangling Deadline Day as Chelsea wrapped up a late move for the midfielder, understood to be worth £35m.