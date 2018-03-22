Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to start tomorrow’s friendly against Poland playing behind top striker Odion Ighalo in Gernot Rohr’s preferred 4-3-2-1 formation, according to a report.

We have also gathered that none of the fresh call-ups will start against the Poles on the night.

The 4-3-2-1 formation was what Rohr used to qualify Nigeria to Russia 2018 with a game to spare.

He has hinted he plans to use the warm-up matches against Poland and Serbia to try out new tactics and formations as part of the build-up for the World Cup.

It is already given that youngster Francis Uzoho will start in goal with possibly left back Brian Idowu the only change in a back four that has right back Shehu Abdullahi as well as central defenders Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

Defensive midfielders would be Wilfred Ndidi and stand-in captain Ogenyi Onazi to screen the defence and upfield Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi will run the wings.

Eagles likely starting XI – 4-2-3-1 – Francis Uzoho – Brian Idowu, Leon Balogun, William Troost, Shehu Abdullahi – Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi (skipper) – Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho – Odion Ighalo