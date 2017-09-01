Lucas Perez has completed his loan move back to Deportivo La Coruna from Arsenal after passing his medical on Friday morning.

Deportivo confirmed to ESPN that the Spanish striker, who arrived in La Coruna on Thursday evening, had successfully completed the medical exam.

Perez returns to Deportivo one year after leaving La Liga to join the Gunners in a £17 million move — due to becoming unsettled at the Emirates.

“I’m where I want to be. I have a right to decide what is going to happen with my future and what I want to do,” Perez told Riazor.

“Arsenal understood that and I’m grateful to them. They understood my situation and the fact that I wanted to return home.”

Deportivo had made Perez, 28, their top priority this summer but the club’s attempts to sign him on a permanent transfer were unsuccessful — with Arsenal turning down their €12m bid for the former PAOK striker earlier this month.

“Arsenal defended their own interests,” Perez said.

“They initially didn’t want me to return to Deportivo. They have reached agreements with many clubs but I clearly told them that my intention was to join Deportivo and no other alternative.

“I don’t want to give a number but in the last three or four days I spoke to many sporting directors and coaches. But I reiterated that my wish was to return to Deportivo.”

Despite his brief spell in London, Perez does not regret his time there.

“My move to Arsenal was a good decision even though I was not given the opportunity that I believe I deserved,” he said.

“Money doesn’t give you happiness. Now I return home and I’m focused on doing well for Depor and helping the club defend their La Liga status as soon as possible.”

Under contract with the Gunners until June 2020, this will be Perez’s third stint at Deportivo.

The La Coruna-born player joined them in the 2014-15 campaign on loan from Greek side PAOK and scored six goals in 21 games for the Spanish outfit.

He returned to PAOK briefly before Deportivo purchased 70 percent of his sporting rights, with the other 30 percent owned by the Greek side.

Perez shone in the 2015-16 campaign, scoring 17 goals in 37 games to help Deportivo survive relegation from La Liga before departing for England.

In his time with Deportivo, Perez has made 58 league appearances, scoring 24 goals.