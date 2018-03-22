Poland assistant coach and head of data bank, Hubert Malowiejski, says coming up against three-time African champions Nigeria will give the side a clue of what to expect when they face Senegal in their Group H at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Poles will intensify their preparations ahead of the mundial with the clash against Gernot Rohr’s men at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw on Friday.

Paired in the same World Cup as the Senegalese as well as Japan and Colombia, Malowiejski stated that facing a strong team like the Super Eagles will aid the team’s preparation ahead of the me mundial.

“Everyone is looking for strong rivals, because those are the teams that we will meet at the World Cup,” Malowiejski told www.laczynapilka.pl.

“Secondly, they (Nigeria) play almost the same style with Senegal, one of our group opponents in Russia.

“Nigeria is a strong team, from the African continent and is a team with players who have

similar characteristics and tactical similarity with Senegal.

“There are differences in the set-up of both teams but we will look at the details first.

”The opponent is a necessary condition to draw conclusions for the World Cup. The foreground is always our team, our assumptions to be implemented.

“If there are few players missing in the Nigeria team nothing will happen, but that does not change anything in our preparations.”