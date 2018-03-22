West Ham United have given lifetime bans to five supporters who invaded the pitch during the team’s 3-0 defeat by Burnley at London Stadium.

Several fans have also been banned for life for throwing coins or objects “with intent to injure or harm”.

Hammers joint-owner David Sullivan was hit by a coin as fans protested in front of the directors’ box.

Vice-chairman Karren Brady apologised, calling it “one of the most painful days” in the club’s history.