Samson Siasia has said the absence of skipper Mikel Obi for tomorrow’s World Cup warm-up against Poland will be a chance for other players to stake a claim for Super Eagles places.

Work permit issues back in China have ruled out Mikel for the game against fellow World Cup qualifiers Poland.

And Siasia said he believes this is an opportunity to play their way into the national.

“In some ways, Mikel missing the game is a good thing because it affords others to show us what they are capable of,” Siasia said.

Torino FC star Joel Obi and Israel-based John Ogu are now likely to fill in for the former Chelsea midfielder.

Siasia, who has handled the Super Eagles on two different occasions, also rated highly the chances of the team at Russia 2018.

“We should do well because we have youth on our side with a sprinkling of experienced players like Mikel, Odion Ighalo and Victor Moses,” he remarked.