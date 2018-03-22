Real Madrid star Mateo Kovacic has stated that Croatia is blessed with quality players that can match their 2018 World Cup group opponents.

Croatia are in Group D with two-time World Cup winners Argentina, Super Eagles of Nigeria and debutants Iceland.

Apart from Kovacic, the current Croatian side parade stars like Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric of Real Madrid, Mario Mandzukic who plays for Juventus and Barcelona midfield star Ivan Rakitic.

And Kovacic, who joined Madrid from Inter in 2015, reckons that the quality players in Croatia’s ranks will see them through in a World Cup group regarded as very tough.

“Croatia is well covered in all positions,” Kovacic was quoted on Croatia’s verified Twitter handle.

“Our FIFA World Cup group is extremely tough, everybody agrees it is one of the strongest. However, Croatia has quality – just like our opponents – and we can expect excellent matches.”

Croatia’s best outing at the FIFA World Cup was at their debut in France 1998 where they surprisingly finished third.

Davor Suker, Zvonimir Boban, Robert Prosinecki and Slaven Bilic were part of the Croatian squad at the 1998 World Cup.