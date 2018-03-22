Officials have said that Akwa United striker Gabriel Okechukwu and Junior Ajayi from Al Ahly of Egypt will now join the Super Eagles in London after the difficulties of securing visas to Europe.

“Okechukwu and Junior Ajayi will now join us in London for the match against Serbia after the problems of getting Schengen visas,” said Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye.

Both forwards are getting their first call-ups to the Eagles.

South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was also not able to fly into Poland for tomorrow’s friendly because of visa hassles.

Officials have urged the government to intervene in the problems of visa facing the national team as this is affecting their preparation for the World Cup.