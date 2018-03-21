All four NPFL clubs have managed to avoid each other in the final playoff for the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup following the draw by CAF this evening in Cairo, Egypt.

This means that all four clubs could reach the money-spinning group stage of the second-tier championship.

Al Hilal of Sudan will host Akwa United with the return leg in Uyo, while USMA from Algeria will battle NPFL champions Plateau United.

MFM FC will return to Mali to face Djoliba after they eliminated AS Real Bamako in the CAF Champions League.

Enyimba tackle Bidvest Wits from South Africa for a place in the group stage of the annual tournament.

The first leg of the playoffs will be played between April 6 and 8 with the return legs slated for between April 17-18.

The competition was founded in 2004, but no Nigerian club have yet to win it.

Confederation Cup final playoffs

Al Hilal vs Akwa United

USMA Algeria vs Plateau United

Enyimba vs Bidvest Wits

MFM FC vs Djoliba Mali