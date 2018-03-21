Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has returned to light training three months after he sustained a knee injury while on loan at Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old copped the knee injury while in action for Anderlecht in a Belgian Juplier game on 22 December, 2017 and had to return to his parent club Everton FC in England to continue his recovery.

The Nigerian international expressed his delight to be back on the pitch in a tweet posted along with a video of him in training.

“I am so grateful to be able to be back running and back with the ball at my feet. Its been a journey, Thank you all for your prayers and support! The Lord is truely my strength!,” Onyekuru wrote beneath the 19-second video posted.

In the video, Onyekuru is seen running with the around training cones and then doing some light jogging.

Onyekuru, who scored nine goals in 19 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League for Anderlecht this season prior to his injury, faces a race against time to be fully fit to make Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup squad.