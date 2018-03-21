Akwa United today climbed to second place in the NPFL standings after they beat visiting Heartland 2-1 in a rescheduled fixture in Uyo.
Akwa United now have 22 points, a point behind leaders Lobi Stars with two matches at hand.
However, the Uyo outfit had to fight back from a goal down to win in front of their fans.
Francis Momoh gave Heartland the lead after 20 minutes from a counter attack.
But the hosts drew level after 32 minutes through a curled free kick taken by CHAN Eagles midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi.
Haggai Katoh then cashed in on a poor clearance for the match winner two minutes after the interval.
Heartland were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute, when Nnamdi Egbujor received his second booking for a dive.
