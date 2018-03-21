Poland FA have called off a plan for fans to display a special get-well-soon message for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik during Friday’s friendly against Nigeria in Wroclaw.

“The fans message during the match against Nigeria has been cancelled by the FA,” Polish top journalist Piotr Kozminski.

“It’s a shame because it was to have been a special event for the player.”

Milik, 24, is the most expensive Poland star in history after he was bought by Napoli for 32 million Euros from Ajax Amsterdam.

He injured his left knee late last year, but the whole of Poland are holding the breath hoping he will be fit in time for the World Cup in Russia in June.

In September 2016, he injured his right knee.

“He is Poland next star after Robert Lewandowski and he is so highly rated that if he is fit, he plays alongside the Bayern Munich star upfront in an old-fashioned 4-4-2 formation,” added Kozminski.

“But in his absence, Lewandowski plays upfront alone with an attacking midfielder behind him in a 4-4-1-1 formation.”