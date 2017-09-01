Barcelona and Philippe Coutinho’s entourage have finally accepted there is no way the Brazilian is leaving Liverpool this summer, according to Sky Sports’ Guillem Balague.

The Spanish transfer window remains open until midnight on Friday and, in theory, the Catalonians could try again to sign their number one target.

Sky Sports reports Barca have a huge offer ready and waiting should the Reds show any indication they are willing to negotiate, but they have maintained all summer that Coutinho is not for sale.

Liverpool have rejected three sizeable offers for the attacker, the most recent totalling £113m.

Coutinho has been determined to leave for the Nou Camp and has not played in any of Liverpool’s Premier League games so far this season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has said he has been both unwell and had a back injury, but Coutinho was cleared to play in Brazil’s World Cup Qualifier against Ecuador on Deadline Day.

He scored in a 2-0 victory in which Paulinho, who also recently signed for Barcelona, scored the other.

Reports on Friday have claimed Barcelona have been thinking of a move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil instead and Balague has said: “I’m convinced that, if FCB had put on table, with enough time, €60m for Ozil they would have got him.

“But they say he’s not what they need.”

Ernesto Valverde appears set to continue with his La Liga campaign without another attacking replacement for Neymar, having brought in Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund last week.