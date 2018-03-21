Chelsea loanee Kenneth Omeruo has said he believes this month’s World Cup warm-ups against fellow qualifiers Poland and Serbia will lift the self-belief in the Super Eagles leading up to the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Nigeria take on Poland on Friday, before they face Serbia in London on Tuesday.

The Kasimpasa defender said: “We trained twice on Tuesday. It was good to see my teammates again and I am glad to be in camp.

“The atmosphere in the camp is terrific as we are all looking forward to the match on Friday.”

On the 2017/2018 Turkish Superliga season, the former Middlesbrough said, “It has been a fantastic season so far in the Turkish Superliga as I’m getting to play regularly which helps me stay in shape ahead of the World Cup.”

Omeruo also took time to give his thoughts on having several Super Eagles in the Turkish Superliga saying, “I am so happy having a bulk of the Super Eagles players in the Turkish Superliga who are doing very well for their respective clubs in the league on a regular basis.”

Super Eagles vice-captain Ogenyi Onazi and Mikel Agu both made the Team of The Week over the weekend in the Turkish Superliga.

Omeruo concluded by recounting the highlight of his time with the Super Eagles – victory in the 2013 AFCON quarterfinal against Cote d’Ivoire, which he said was pivotal in the team going on to win the competition.