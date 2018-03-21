Sunday Faleye has said he hopes to fully recover from a dislocated elbow he suffered at the recent CHAN in Morocco by a fortnight.

“I believe in two weeks I will be fully fit,” he said on a radio programme monitored today.

Initial time line for the forward to be back in action was a month after the injury against Angola in CHAN quarterfinal clash.

The exciting 19-year-old winger started the Eagles first four matches at 2018 CHAN and was even the match winner against Libya in a crucial group game.

Meanwhile, owner of his club Freestan FC Efemena Elutabe has said Shooting Stars have not been sincere in their dealings with his club in respect of the player.

He said Faleye was sent out by his club on a season-long loan without them receiving a kobo only for Shooting Stars to turn around and claim the player has a three-year contract with them.