Former coach of the Nigeria U17 and 20 team Emmanuel Amuneke has left Sudanese side Khartoum Al-Watani following his sacking by the modest Sudanese side.

The coach who lead Nigeria U17 team to the World Youth Championship title in 2015 was given the axe after a string of bad results, as the club has just 11 points from 8 matches in the League.

Their 1-3 loss to newly promoted Ahli Meroe ‎in their last game was the loss that prompted the management to terminate his deal with the club, which supposed to run for a year.

Amuneke joined the team before the start of the season, but a run of fine results during pre season games didn’t translate into the league as they struggled to match expectations especially away from home.

However, the media in Sudan have criticised his sacking with many journalist believing he should have been given more time particularly as the team isn’t one of the traditional big team in the country.