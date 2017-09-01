Amobi Ezeaku, Team Manager, Rangers International FC of Enugu, says the club’s ouster from the 2016/2017 Aiteo Cup by Unicem Rovers of Calabar is regrettable.

Ezeaku told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that the Aiteo Cup was the club’s only hope for clinching a continental ticket considering their position in the league.

“It is unfortunate that the only hope of the club to play in the CAF competitions next season has been dashed in the round of 32.

“Realistically, there is no means for Rangers to get a continental ticket because we are out of the Aiteo Cup.

“It is sad that our expectations have been cut short. So, we have to hope for the future, rebuild and strategise for the next season which is now around the corner.

“Our Aiteo match against Unicem Rovers FC was free and fair; we lost the match on penalty after 1-1 draw at regulation time full time but our opponents were luckier to have outscored us,’’ he said.

He said the club had thought of using the Aiteo Cup to make up for its poor performance in the current season and to console supporters around the world.

“In football, sometimes, you propose and some bigger forces dispose that is what played out this season.

“I think we should learn from our mistake from the Aiteo Cup and failure to defend the league and secure a continental ticket,’’ Ezeaku said.

NAN reports that Rangers were beaten 5-4 by Unicem Rovers in a penalty shutout.

Meanwhile, Ezeaku has said that Rangers’ option against visiting Enyimba International of Aba was victory.

He told NAN that the players were in high spirit for the oriental Derby in spite of losing the Aiteo Cup.

“Our forthcoming match against Enyimba on Sunday is an oriental Derby and also a traditional clash, we are working so hard to have an upper hand in the game by ensuring victory.

“Enyimba is a good side and likewise Rangers, I pray that at the end of the match we will emerge the better side.

“Every club’s priority is to win at home and we have done our assignment properly but we are praying for successful execution of our plans in the match,’’ he said.

On the clubs’ current five matches unbeaten run in the NPFL, Ezeaku said that the club would do all in its capacity to sustain it.

“Every club will like to sustain an unbeaten run in the league, we want to sustain the unbeaten run till the end of the league.

“In our last five matches of the season, we beat Rivers United 2-1, Sunshine Stars 1-0 and Kastina United 2-1.

We drew 1-1 with Wikki Tourist of Bauchi and also beat Remo Stars 2-1 in our last match.

“We have seen big teams wining away from home in the current season, so we can do it in spite of our last match of the season being against the champions in making, Plateau United of Jos.

“Plateau is not indispensable, so we can get a good result there but first we have to ensure we get the three points against Enyimba,’’ Ezeaku said.

Ezeaku said that they would plan for matches the way they come, the match against Enyimba comes first before Plateau United’s and we have to prepare for the oriental derby first.

NAN reports that Rangers are eight on the league’s table with 52 points from 36 matches.