Football enthusiasts in Abuja have called on the Super Eagles to win the Polish national team in an international friendly match scheduled for Poland on March 23.

Fidelis Ilechukwu, coach of MFM FC told the News men that their expectation was nothing short of victory.

Ilechukwu, who described the Super Eagles as very vibrant and youthful team, said a win over Poland would boost the team’s morale.

“If we win, certainly, the following opponents in the other friendlies will be cautious.

“They will know that we are prepared for the World Cup and indeed, ready for any team in the world,” he said.

Also speaking, Akinade Onigbinde, coach of FRSC FC said the match would be a good test for the Super Eagles.

Onigbinde expressed confidence in the fitness of the Super Eagles to crush Poland, adding however that this would be possible if only they could work as a team.

According to him, they had to play as a team with technical uniformity in order to stay alive.

Ugonna Bethel, a footballer with a Port Harcourt club, urged the Gernort Rohr boys to make Nigeria proud.

Bethel described all the friendlies ahead of the super Eagles as qualitative matches which he said would truly strengthen the team.

Also speaking, Hassan Bello, a football fan also called on the super Eagles to live up to expectations by winning Poland before facing countries like England.

The news men reports that Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play against Poland in a warm up friendly match ahead of the FIFA World Cup scheduled for Russia from June 14 to July 15.